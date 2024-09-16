Liva urges to "Feel It All" with right fabrics

Delhi: Liva has launched its latest campaign, "Feel It All," which invites consumers to rediscover the importance of fabric in their clothing choices.

The campaign highlights how the choice of right fabrics play a role in defining and enhancing the way we feel throughout the day.

Manmohan Singh, CMO of Birla Cellulose, Grasim Industries, elaborated on the campaign’s essence, "In today’s fast-paced world, the role of fabric in our clothing choices often gets overlooked. With 'Feel It All,' we aim to reignite the appreciation for the fabric that lies at the heart of every outfit. This campaign is about showcasing an experience and joy one feels when in Liva fabrics – comfortable, unrestricted and in style.”

Executed by the creative team at Gozoop, "Feel It All" employs a digital strategy to communicate Liva’s brand essence across multiple platforms.

Nishant Chhinkwani, Creative Director, Gozoop Digital, said, "Light, breathable, and flowy, Liva mirrors the essence of effortless comfort. Our campaign directly draws a parallel between these attributes and what the consumer wants to experience - the lightness of being, the freedom to take the world by storm, and a sense of connection with others, and oneself. In a nutshell, it’s about feeling it all, while keeping it fun and breezy."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_27BcFylNl/