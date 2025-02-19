Limca launches new summer campaign starring Tripti Dimri

New Delhi: Coca-Cola India’s homegrown brand Limca has launched its new summer campaign.

A chilled sip of Limca on a hot summery day just suddenly lifts you up and makes you feel “breezy”. It is this simple yet true insight that is at the core of this year’s summer campaign for Limca.

This fresh take on its signature Lime ‘N’ Lemoni fizz invites consumers to rediscover and celebrate the charm and romance of Limca.

The campaign has been created and conceptualised by VML.

The campaign stars Tripti Dimri and her furry friend, as she leaves behind the heat and grime in a uniquely Limca way. The moment she takes a sip of Limca, the scene transforms with dynamic visuals, her energy lifts up, and a wave of zesty freshness takes over.

Ruchira Bhattacharya, Senior Director, Marketing – Hydration, Sports, and Tea Category, India and South-West Asia Operating Unit at The Coca-Cola Company, said, “Limca is a differentiated brand and is much loved by consumers across ages and with this campaign we brought all things loved on Limca back to Limca. We also have a “light-hearted” melodious jingle and the very endearing Tripti, both have truly uplifted our campaign. We hope to re-in force Limca’s leadership in the beverage category, ensure it remains the go-to choice for instant revitalization and joy with this beautiful campaign”

Tripti Dimri added, “Limca makes me very nostalgic, and this campaign took me back to the old, charming, fun world of Limca and I am just so glad that I got be a part of it. I had an absolute ball of a time shooting this with Dibakar Sir and the entire team. Really hope people love it. This one is all heart!”

A 360-degree strategy will drive visibility through engaging storytelling across platforms. By bringing a fresh spin on its long-standing legacy, Limca invites everyone to take a sip and experience the Lime ‘N’ Lemoni feeling — that invigorates a feel-good rush that only a Limca moment can deliver.

Credits:

Creative Team : Nakul Sharma, Tirtho Ghosh, Deepak Pandey, Ramesh Sain, Kavya Rangan

Account Management: Charu Bhatnagar, Virender Bhawnani, Varundeep Kaur

Strategy: Shubhrojyoti Roy, Khyati Gupta

Production House : Hogarth

Director : Dibakar Banerjee

Music: Sameer Uddin

Singer: Lagnajita Chakraborty