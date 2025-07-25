Lilly India’s ‘We Know Now’ campaign challenges stigma around obesity

New Delhi: Eli Lilly and Company (India) has launched its integrated awareness campaign, ‘We Know Now’, to reframe public discourse around obesity.

The initiative focuses on moving the conversation away from personal blame and towards a scientific understanding of obesity as a chronic and biologically influenced condition.

The campaign highlights the need for evidence-based care, supported by lifestyle modification, and encourages those affected to engage with healthcare professionals for timely medical support.

“People living with obesity deserve comprehensive care, and that starts with acknowledging and understanding obesity as a chronic disease,” said Winselow Tucker, President and General Manager, Eli Lilly and Company (India).

“The ‘We Know Now’ campaign is about changing the conversation from judgment to understanding. It reminds us that obesity is not a personal failing, but a chronic condition shaped by biology, environment, and genetics. Through this campaign, we aim to empower people living with obesity to access the care they deserve, supported by healthcare professionals who are trusted allies in this journey.”

As part of the initiative, the campaign introduces the Gesture of Hope, a symbol intended to encourage open discussion around obesity and reduce the stigma often associated with it.

According to Lilly, obesity affects nearly 100 million people in India, with adult obesity prevalence at approximately 6.5 percent in 2023.

Watch the campaign film: