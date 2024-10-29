LG Electronics’ new campaign, ‘India Ka Celebration’ blends tradition with modernity

New Delhi: LG Electronics has unveiled its campaign, 'India Ka Celebration’ that seeks to capture the essence of the festive season by emphasizing the importance of family, the joy of togetherness, and the role that LG’s technology plays in enhancing those moments. The campaign aims to blend tradition with modernity and reflect LG’s focus on customer-centric innovation.

The campaign includes a film that showcases an Indian family preparing for Diwali. Throughout the film, LG products, from home appliances to home entertainment, become part of their lives. The story aims to reflect the universal sentiment of Diwali—lighting up homes and hearts with love, joy, and togetherness.

Hong Ju Jeon, MD, LG Electronics India, said, “Diwali is a time for family, for bonding, and for creating lifelong memories. Our 'India Ka Celebration' campaign is a tribute to these cherished moments, and we are proud to be a part of our consumers' festive celebrations. We have always believed that technology can bring people together, and through this campaign, we want to show how LG’s products may enhance the joy of these moments.”

The campaign film: