Lenskart captures unbreakable eyewear for kids

New Delhi: Lenskart has launched a new TV campaign to introduce its latest collection, Unbreakables, designed specifically for kids.

This range of eyewear is crafted to withstand the rough-and-tumble lifestyle of kids.

The TVC opens with girls playfully pushing a shopping trolley down the stairs. Just as the girl inside the trolley seems about to fall, the frame freezes and she turns to the camera saying, “Ab mera daant tootenge... magar chashma nahi.”

The scene cuts to the floor where her glasses land – completely unscathed showcasing not even the most daring stunts – will break these unbreakable frames.