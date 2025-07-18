Lenovo brings together Bumrah and Mythpat in ‘Damn the Odds’ campaign

New Delhi: Lenovo has launched a new campaign, Damn the Odds, featuring Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and gaming creator Mithilesh Patankar, better known as Mythpat.

The campaign looks at the kinds of pressure faced by Gen Z, ranging from academic and career demands to the pressures of personal branding and uses this lens to position technology as an enabler of consistent performance.

With AI playing an increasingly central role in gaming, content creation, and personal productivity, Damn the Odds builds its narrative around the idea that the right tools can help users adapt and perform under pressure.

In one of the campaign films, Bumrah is seen training in a simulated AI-powered lab, where Lenovo’s AI Now technology analyses the angles of his wrist movements and bowling trajectory. Through real-time feedback and detailed simulations, the film suggests how tech can assist in sharpening preparation.

Reflecting on his journey, Bumrah said, “Whether it’s cricket or life, preparation is everything. Tech today helps break down the micro-movements, identify areas of improvement, and sharpen instincts. Data and analytics have become a core part of modern cricket. What stood out to me about Lenovo’s AI-powered approach is how personal it feels, it’s built around how I train, think and perform.”

Mythpat’s story is also featured as part of the broader campaign narrative. From a background in engineering to building a 16-million-strong YouTube subscriber base, he is described as having developed his own genre within digital content. His evolution, the campaign suggests, has been closely tied to his understanding of both technology and audience engagement.

Chandrika Jain, Director, Marketing, Lenovo India, said, “At Lenovo, we’re committed to powering India’s growing Gen Z community, from competitive gamers to passionate creators – with tech that’s built for performance, creativity, and expression. This campaign brings alive the spirit of ‘Damn the Odds’ by celebrating individuals who hustle hard and use smart tools to go further, faster.”

Lenovo has previously been associated with international sporting properties including FIFA, Formula 1 and MotoGP.

Watch the campaign films: