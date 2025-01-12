LenDenClub’s new ads showcase how it turns "Ordinary Days into Extraordinary"

New Delhi: LenDenClub, the peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform, has launched the campaign, “Banao Har Din Ho Khaas, Daily Earnings Ke Saath.”

The campaign showcases how daily earnings can turn life’s little hurdles into empowering victories, proving that financial stability doesn’t just balance the books—it uplifts the spirit with LenDenClub's new offering.

The campaign aims to create awareness that the daily earnings options allow lenders to earn income daily, with both interest and principal repayments credited directly to their bank accounts, providing consistent cash flow for daily expenses or long-term financial growth.

The campaign, now live on YouTube and Instagram, highlights this daily earning solution.

With the tagline, "Banao har din khaas, daily earning ke saath," the campaign dives into the challenges and triumphs of everyday life with two ad films featuring MTV Roadies fame Suchit Vikram Singh, actor Vivek Raaj Sharma (Surrogacy [2021], Bewafai [2023], Freaky Night [2022]) and Deepak B. Daryani (Sikandar Ka Muqaddar [2024], Officer [2018], Bose: Dead/Alive [2017]). The campaign’s tone blends humour with heart, ensuring that audiences feel both seen and entertained.

Debit vs. Credit – A Tale of Two Perspectives

Meet Mr Debit, forever frazzled by endless debits, and Mr. Credit, who effortlessly sails through life thanks to his daily earnings from LenDenClub. The punchline? Daily credits can flip your world from stressed to blessed. Their playful exchange reveals how consistent daily earnings can bring a sense of ease and relief in the face of everyday frustrations.

The ad film:

Daily Gifting – The Envy-Inducing Surprise

Imagine receiving a delightful “gift” every day. Mr Profit does, and it’s not long before his curious (and envious!) neighbour discovers the secret behind the joy—LenDenClub’s daily earnings. The result? A new convert to the daily earnings tribe and a very happy ending. The scene humorously captures how these daily credits can transform an ordinary day into something extraordinary, making even the simplest moments feel special.

The ad:

Bhavin Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of LenDenClub, shared, “We wanted to tell a story that resonates with every individual who has ever felt the weight of financial stress. Through inspiring narratives, ‘Har Din Ho Khaas’ highlights how our daily earnings feature from our lending offering that can turn ordinary days into something truly special. At LenDenClub, we’re not just offering a financial product; we’re creating opportunities for happiness and stability, one day at a time.”