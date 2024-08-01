Lemonn becomes Associate Gold Partner for India vs. Sri Lanka ODI series

Delhi: PeepalCo’s investment app, Lemonn, is extending its 'Zero rupaiye ka kharcha, Duniya bhar mein charcha' campaign as the Associate Gold Partner for the 3 match ODI series between India and Sri Lanka and is the official partner for the series broadcast on SonyLIV. The campaign will run from July 27 to August 7, 2024. Lemonn ads will be featured on SonyLIV through connected TV and the mobile app.

Speaking on the announcement, Devam Sardana, Business Head, Lemonn, said, “Looking at the initial success and the shared passion of Indians for Cricket and Bollywood, we are taking our campaign to the next level. By leveraging both connected TV and mobile platforms, we are aiming to attract new users and foster a deeper connection with our existing investors.”

The 'Zero rupaiye ka kharcha, Duniya bhar mein charcha' campaign was first launched during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.