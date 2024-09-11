Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation picks L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as advertising partner

Delhi: Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation, formerly known as L&T Switchgear, has partnered with L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, a part of Publicis Groupe India, as its new advertising agency.

It has unveiled a campaign following its acquisition by Schneider Electric in 2020. The campaign seeks to strengthen the trust and heritage associated with the L&T Electrical & Automation brand under its new name – Lauritz Knudsen.

Directed by filmmaker Ashim Ahluwalia and featuring an anthem by Shankar Mahadevan, the magnum opus film opens with a shot of L&T Switchgear’s signage. It then takes the viewer on a journey through houses, hospitals, agricultural lands and various geographies to show how L&T Switchgear has contributed to the country’s growth through its partnerships and products. The film seamlessly transitions between scenes via their products, finally culminating on the same sign, now under a new name: Lauritz Knudsen.

Rajat Abbi, VP-Global Marketing, CMO, Schneider Electric India, said, “Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation, Formerly L&T Switchgear, boasts a remarkable 70+ year legacy in powering the electrical industry and resonating with the heartbeat of the nation. Despite the name change, our core identity remains unchanged – it's only the trust of our customers and partners that now carries a new name. Collaborating with L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, we're happy that the team aligned with our values and helped us bring our vision to life. Effective storytelling is pivotal to any campaign, and our new brand film weaves together our entire journey and our key offering, beautifully. We eagerly anticipate the creativity that L&K Saatchi & Saatchi will bring to the table next.”

Rohit Malkani, Chief Creative Officer, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said, “One doesn’t often get to work with a musical genius, a renowned filmmaker and a voice that has moved millions, all in one TVC! That’s precisely what Lauritz Knudsen offered us in terms of an opportunity. The film has really been the icing on the cake after a toughly contested pitch. The challenge was to not just establish the new name and identity strongly but also tell the story of L&T Switchgear and its journey in building India. The result is a seamless piece of storytelling, weaving all practices in one symphony.”

Atin Wahal, Executive Director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said, “It is our privilege to partner with Lauritz Knudsen Electrical & Automation, a brand with a rich 70-year legacy in India, at this pivotal stage of their rebranding journey. At L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, we prioritise understanding our client’s business and delivering impactful results. This campaign underscores the brand’s legacy of trust while highlighting its continuous evolution towards a brighter future. The campaign is reassuring, uplifting and beautifully integrates the core values of both the brands.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ey0CzAK0VnU

Team Credit

Chief Executive Officer: Paritosh Srivastava

Group Chief Strategy Officer: Snehasis Bose

Chief Creative Officer: Rohit Malkani

Executive Director: Atin Wahal

Creative Team: Vikas Gaur, Scott Middlecote, Pankaj Nimbalkar, Rohit Suryawanshi, Chandrashekhar Patil

Account Management Team: Srishti Jain, Nikita Golhar, Divya Saha Roy

Strategy Team: Digvijay Dube

Production House: Prodigious India

Films Department: Jignesh Maru, Rahebar Sonawalla