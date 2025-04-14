Lakmē urges consumers to doubt their sunscreen this summer

New Delhi: Lakmē has launched a campaign that aims to empower Indian consumers to make informed choices when purchasing sunscreen.

The campaign will roll out across social media platforms including Instagram, YouTube, and OTT platforms.

The campaign features an IN VIVO Test conducted in an independent Clinical Research Lab where it showcases the testing behind Lakmē Sun Expert SPF 50, focusing on the brand’s claim: “When Lakmē Sun Expert SPF 50 claims SPF 50, it delivers SPF 50.”

Lack of mandatory regulations on sunscreen testing enables multiple brands to claim SPF 50 & PA++++. This results in significant disparity between claimed and actual sun protection, with multiple brands claiming SPF 50 when they deliver only SPF 20.

Harman Dhillon, Executive Director and General Manager, Beauty and Wellbeing, HUL, said, "At Lakmē, our mission extends far beyond sun protection. We're committed to transforming the sunscreen industry through unwavering transparency, scientific validation, and consumer awareness. We are shedding light on the disparity between the exaggerated SPF claims and actual sun protection delivered across multiple such products. With Lakmē Sun Expert, our research-driven products deliver on their promise, giving consumers the confidence to trust what they buy and the protection they need.”

