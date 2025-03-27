Kwality Wall's brings Twister to India; launches ad campaign

Kwality Wall's has launched its new Twister brand in India. The Unilever brand Twister is available in over 25 countries. In India, the company has introduced Twister Mango and Twister Pineapple.

Kwality Wall’s has also recently launched a new multi-media campaign for Twister - bringing to life a refreshing Twister World for this summer. In addition, a consumer promotional film will be launched to excite consumers about the offer.

The campaign is made by DDB Mudra Group.

The brand films:

“Laao Life Mein Twist” -

Summer Promotion -

Toloy Tanridagli, Head of Ice Cream Business, HUL, said, “We are thrilled to bring one of our iconic global brands, Twister to India in two exciting and refreshing flavours. Refreshments are a huge category, over 6.6 bn Euros** and consumers are seeking new and exciting refreshments options during hot Indian summers. As a top-selling brand in the Unilever portfolio and a global favourite, our goal in India is to offer a delightful treat that resonates with young consumers and adds a fun twist to their summer. Our unique summer promotion will undoubtedly elevate the experience for Indians.”

Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer & Executive Director, DDB Mudra Group, further added, “With Kwality Wall’s Twister, we wanted to capture the essence of refreshing indulgence and joy. The ad is a celebration of spontaneous fun—the kind that makes you forget everything else and just savor the moment. The swirling visuals and vibrant energy mirror the irresistible twist of flavors, making it an experience that’s as playful as it is delicious.”