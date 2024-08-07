Kushal’s celebrates goddess in every woman

Delhi: Kushal's, India's fashion and silver jewellery brand, unveiled its Varamahalakshmi Vratam campaign under the theme Celebrate The Goddess In You. This campaign aims to honour the strength, beauty, and grace inherent in every woman.

The centerpiece of this campaign is a 60-seconds digital film that opens with the protagonist emerging from a watery abode. The protagonist then enters the home, depicting the essence of Goddess Lakshmi entering the everyday life of a woman. These visual metaphors aim to suggest that qualities such as prosperity, grace, and strength are inherent in every woman, and she brings these attributes into her home and daily existence. Emerging from water also represents rising above challenges and embracing one's inner power, while entering the house signifies grounding this power in her life.

Throughout the video, the protagonist is adorned in Kushal’s Varamahalakshmi Vratam collection.

“The film will be amplified through a digital campaign across platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, Google, and more,” said Ankit Gulecha, Director - Marketing at Kushal’s. “We are well poised to see a 40% growth over last year this Varamahalakshmi, a festival celebrated with much fanfare in South India. Our collection this year which is available across our brand stores in South perfectly captures the essence of the modern Indian woman, embodying the spirit of Goddess Lakshmi.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihKHY_85Vhs