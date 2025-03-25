0

Ad Craft

Kunal is back in Wild Stone’s new ad

To promote the ‘Supreme Collection’, the brand has launched a campaign, which also marks the return of Kunal, played by Amol Parashar

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
Wild stone
Listen to this article
0.75x 1x 1.5x
00:00 / 00:00

New Delhi: Wild Stone has launched its new ‘Supreme Collection’, the range of four perfumes for men: Hero, Chief, Boss, and King. 

To promote the new collection, the brand has launched a campaign, which also marks the return of Kunal, played by Amol Parashar, in a fresh take on Wild Stone’s most memorable storyline. 

The iconic father-daughter-Kunal triangle gets a clever twist as the father, convinced his daughter has finally moved on, gets caught off-guard when Kunal reappears — and so does that unmistakable fragrance. 

“This campaign sharpens our storytelling with subtle throwbacks to our favourite Kunal and reinforces what the Supreme range stands for — confidence, character, and impact. Each fragrance is crafted to define the man who wears it,” said Ankit Daga, Head - Business Development, McNROE Consumer Products.  

The campaign is live across TV, digital, and social platforms. 

Watch the film here: 

Wild Stone perfume McNROE
Advertisment
 