Kunal is back in Wild Stone’s new ad

New Delhi: Wild Stone has launched its new ‘Supreme Collection’, the range of four perfumes for men: Hero, Chief, Boss, and King.

To promote the new collection, the brand has launched a campaign, which also marks the return of Kunal, played by Amol Parashar, in a fresh take on Wild Stone’s most memorable storyline.

The iconic father-daughter-Kunal triangle gets a clever twist as the father, convinced his daughter has finally moved on, gets caught off-guard when Kunal reappears — and so does that unmistakable fragrance.

“This campaign sharpens our storytelling with subtle throwbacks to our favourite Kunal and reinforces what the Supreme range stands for — confidence, character, and impact. Each fragrance is crafted to define the man who wears it,” said Ankit Daga, Head - Business Development, McNROE Consumer Products.

The campaign is live across TV, digital, and social platforms.

Watch the film here: