Kriti Sanon believes ‘Colour Sahi, Transfer Nahi’ with Sugar Pop lipsticks

New Delhi: Sugar Pop, a part of the Sugar family of beauty brands, announced a collaboration with Bollywood actress, Kriti Sanon. The “Colour Sahi, Transfer Nahi” campaign marks Sugar Pop’s debut on television and launches its Ultrastay Transferproof Lipstick.

The launch commercial features Sanon effortlessly showcasing the lipstick’s transfer-proof nature with her charm. From shocking her mother to stressing her date to almost messing with her bestie's makeup - what exactly is Sanon up to in the ad and where does she get all her confidence and sass from?

Sanon said, "I'm thrilled to be part of the Sugar Pop family as we launch the #ColourSahiTransferNahi campaign that encourages young women to be unstoppable and explore their individuality with makeup that is affordable and long-lasting such as the Sugar Pop Ultrastay Transferproof Lipstick - a highly-pigmented transferproof formula that STAYS! It's the perfect blend of quality, and value, making it a must-have in any makeup collection for the festive season. Sugar Pop’s mission to make high-quality pocket-friendly makeup accessible to young women resonates deeply with me and I am excited to be part of this inclusive journey for women from every part of the country.”

Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics announced Sugar Pop's biggest launch of the year by commenting, “We are thrilled to associate with Kriti Sanon for Sugar Pop’s first ever TV campaign #ColourSahiTransferSahi. Having seen SUGAR Cosmetics scale rapidly in the premium high-performance makeup segment, about 4 years ago, we identified a clear whitespace in branded good-quality affordable Colour cosmetic products in India - and that’s how Sugar Pop, a trusted pocket-friendly brand was first conceptualized. Today, this small idea's sales have defied all expectations to double every year over the last 3 years, driven by great-value products, strong consumer demand, and deep distribution across tier 2 and 3 cities. For something of the magnitude of the Sugar Pop Ultrastay Transferproof Lipstick, I know that partnering with Kriti will drive strong adoption across a broader audience while driving our national footprint even deeper, online as well as offline."

Co-founder and COO of SUGAR Cosmetics, Kaushik Mukherjee further added, “Kriti Sanon’s natural charm, authenticity, and confidence just made her an irreplaceable fit for the #ColourSahiTransferNahi campaign and we hope you have as much fun trying out the product and watching the ad as much as we had creating both.”