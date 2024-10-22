KreditBee's new ad ‘Har Sapney Ka Sathi’ offers financial solutions for festive dreams

New Delhi: KreditBee, the online credit solution provider, announced the launch of its latest brand campaign, ‘Har Sapney Ka Sathi’.

The campaign positions KreditBee as the preferred financial partner for individuals looking to make the most of the festive season by offering seamless financial solutions for a variety of needs, including upgrades, gifting, travel and more.

The campaign features a relatable story of a young professional juggling multiple responsibilities and managing a long list of festive needs. With Diwali just around the corner, this individual is concerned about affording the many festive expenses—especially with irresistible discounts offered by various brands and the joy of celebrating with loved ones. The ad highlights KreditBee as a reassuring partner, enabling consumers to enjoy the festivities without financial stress—whether upgrading a gadget or home decor, buying gifts, or making large purchases like vehicles or jewellery. The campaign subtly reinforces KreditBee’s role as a trusted companion during important moments in life.

Targeting individuals aged 21-55, the campaign showcases KreditBee’s range of financial products, including personal loans, business loans and new offerings like loans against property and two-wheeler loans. The brand also offers value-added services such as loan-linked insurance, 24K digital gold and credit report services.

Ishan Bose, Chief Marketing Officer, KreditBee, said, “The festive season is a time of optimism, new beginnings, and bringing joy to one’s loved ones. Through our ‘Har Sapney Ka Sathi’ campaign, we want to change the narrative around loans—from being perceived as a last resort to being seen as a helpful tool that empowers individuals to celebrate without hesitation. We believe that with more consumers embracing digital finance, this season should witness a surge in credit applications”

Venkat Raman, Chief of Strategy and Operations at Unigage India, added, "With KreditBee’s brief, we saw the perfect opportunity to tackle the overwhelming choices consumers face during Diwali, about what to spend their hard-earned money on. Our campaign, while wrapped in humour, highlights the brand's commitment to helping customers achieve their festive dreams without financial stress. It’s a warm, relatable narrative that positions KreditBee as the trusted partner in moments of joy and celebration, helping you make it happen, no matter what you choose."

The ad film is set to circulate online throughout the Diwali season this year.

The film: