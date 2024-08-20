0

Kotak Securities captures joy of trading on the go with ‘Tez’

The ads have been shot at an airport, salon and café

BestMediaInfo Bureau
kotak neo
Delhi: Kotak Securities has launched a new ad campaign for Kotak Neo,  titled Tez, aimed at the fast, smart, and intelligent investor who enjoys trading on the go

"Tez is a step towards staying connected with today’s smart, informed investors and traders who prefer  a fast-paced life. The campaign focuses on these Tez investors who like to stay ahead using Kotak Neo  for a seamless investment experience,” said Iti Mehrotra, Chief Marketing Officer, Kotak Securities. She added, “At Kotak Securities, it has been our continuous endeavour to create better solutions for our  customers. We have designed Kotak Neo with an intuitive investment interface that combines investment friendly features with competitive pricing plans for both youth and traders, powered by  research and insights.” 

Ramki Desiraju, Founder and Creative Director, Cartwheel Creative Consultancy, said, “The campaign, in  an entertaining way, shows how truly tez people are great at 'Neo-trading' and not just shopping,  gaming, or streaming, helping them stay ahead in life. The Tez campaign leverages the brand's trusted  legacy and combines it with the user-friendly technology of the Kotak Neo app. It positions Kotak  Securities as the ideal partner for traders and investors seeking a fast, convenient, and empowering  trading experience.” 

The ads shot at the airport, salon and café can be viewed below: 

Airport: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A10ACddOx04 

Salon: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k6escY4OTfE 

Café: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tlP6P3qmQus

 

