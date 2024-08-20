Kotak Securities captures joy of trading on the go with ‘Tez’

Delhi: Kotak Securities has launched a new ad campaign for Kotak Neo, titled Tez, aimed at the fast, smart, and intelligent investor who enjoys trading on the go.

"Tez is a step towards staying connected with today’s smart, informed investors and traders who prefer a fast-paced life. The campaign focuses on these Tez investors who like to stay ahead using Kotak Neo for a seamless investment experience,” said Iti Mehrotra, Chief Marketing Officer, Kotak Securities. She added, “At Kotak Securities, it has been our continuous endeavour to create better solutions for our customers. We have designed Kotak Neo with an intuitive investment interface that combines investment friendly features with competitive pricing plans for both youth and traders, powered by research and insights.”

Ramki Desiraju, Founder and Creative Director, Cartwheel Creative Consultancy, said, “The campaign, in an entertaining way, shows how truly tez people are great at 'Neo-trading' and not just shopping, gaming, or streaming, helping them stay ahead in life. The Tez campaign leverages the brand's trusted legacy and combines it with the user-friendly technology of the Kotak Neo app. It positions Kotak Securities as the ideal partner for traders and investors seeking a fast, convenient, and empowering trading experience.”

The ads shot at the airport, salon and café can be viewed below:

Airport: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A10ACddOx04

Salon: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k6escY4OTfE

Café: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tlP6P3qmQus