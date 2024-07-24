Kotak ActivMoney and Ranveer Singh urge #SalaryKoJagao

New Delhi: Kotak Mahindra Bank (“KMBL”/“Kotak”) unveiled its nationwide multimedia campaign, #SalaryKoJagao featuring Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

The campaign centres around Kotak’s flagship offering, ActivMoney, and spans TV commercials, digital platforms, outdoor displays, and social media channels. Designed to meet the needs of professionals, the campaign encourages them to “Activate” their salaries using Kotak’s ActivMoney solution.

The campaign promotes Kotak’s flagship offering, ActivMoney, which deals with optimising salaries.

Rohit Bhasin, Head of Retail Liabilities Product and Chief Marketing Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “ActivMoney is a versatile product tailored to help customers monetise idle funds while ensuring liquidity and returns. Through this campaign, we aim to raise awareness amongst salaried individuals, a dynamic and fast growing segment of customers. These individuals are driven, aspirational and always seeking ways to grow their wealth. ActivMoney offers the convenience of fixed deposit-like interest without compromising liquidity, a much desired value addition for customers in this segment.”

The ad series showcases the benefits of ActivMoney across two advertisements. The key protagonist, Chaturvedi Ji, highlights how one can activate their idle money and earn interest p.a. Set in an office environment, these ads emphasise the importance of maximizing idle funds for ambitious professionals who aspire to achieve more in life but need that extra push to take control of their finances.