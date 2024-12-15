Knorr’s Korean Ramen launches 'Dare-to-Slurp' challenge with Netflix’s Squid Game

New Delhi: Knorr, the ready-to-cook soup and ramen brand from Hindustan Unilever (HUL), has joined forces with Netflix’s Squid Game for a one-of-a-kind campaign.

Knorr is blending the fandom that the series enjoys with the flavours of its Korean ramen range, infusing an exciting cross-cultural tie between K-culture and K-food, inviting the K-fans to “Dare-to-Slurp” from its exclusive ramen range.

In Korea, slurping isn’t just a way to eat—it’s an expression of joy, respect for the chef, and love for the dish.

While slurping might raise eyebrows elsewhere, Knorr and Netflix are here to break taboos, urging Indians to embrace the art of slurping with gusto.

Knorr's latest TVC unveils a one-of-a-kind Slurp- cappella, blending Squid Game's iconic visuals, gripping storytelling, and signature sounds into an exciting high-stakes slurping challenge.

Set in the world of Squid Game, the film opens with masked pink guards assembling the ‘Players’ with the frontman orchestrating a game centred around Knorr’s ramen where those who don’t finish slurping the bowl of ramen in the stipulated time are eliminated. The familiar red-light-green-light doll, Young-hee, makes a cameo as well intensifying the thrill.

The tension culminates as the masked frontman reveals himself to be one of Bollywood’s iconic villains, delivering a signature one-liner that urges audiences to embrace slurping. The score, inspired by Squid Game’s eerie and minimalist soundtrack, incorporates loud slurping sounds, tying the theme to Knorr’s message: slurping isn’t just acceptable—it’s a celebration of the dish and the chef in Korean culture.

Priyanka Ganguly, Head of Foods and Food Services, Hindustan Unilever, said, "At Knorr, we're driven by a passion for bringing bold and exciting flavours to our consumers. “Korean” is a cultural phenomenon trending in India and with our Korean Ramen launch last year, we entered an exciting new space to cater to evolving consumer interests. Our collaboration with Squid Game reflects on our commitment to authenticity and creating meaningful connections with fans of Korean culture. We’re thrilled to pair the drama and excitement of Squid Game with our flavourful ramen for an unforgettable experience.”

Poornima Sharma, Head of Marketing Partnerships, Netflix India, said, “Our brand partnerships are intended to connect fans with the stories and characters they love on Netflix, extending their experience beyond the screen. Our collaboration with Knorr takes the Squid Game experience a notch higher and beyond the screen, adding a flavorful twist to the Squid Game watch party. This partnership blends the high-stakes drama of the series with the bold, authentic flavours of Korean ramen, making every episode even more unforgettable. It’s not just about watching; it’s about tasting, savouring, and getting lost in the twisted world of Squid Game, all from the comfort of your home.”

Knorr’s integrated digital campaign brings the Squid Game excitement to life with 45 creators, including top names like Orry, Uorfi, Falguni Pathak, and Yashraj Mukhate, showcasing their unique takes on the “Dare to Slurp” challenge. Adding a dynamic twist, underground rappers Big Deal, Yungsta, Yoki, and Seige are crafting exclusive raps in their signature styles for the campaign.

The TVC is available on all major platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, Instagram, and Facebook.