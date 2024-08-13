Kitkat reminds to treat a break as a break

Delhi: Kitkat has launched its new “Break par sirf break” campaign, aimed at reminding consumers to disengage completely during breaks.

The campaign is based on the insight that in today's fast-paced world, consumers’ minds are rarely at rest, even during breaks. They are constantly bombarded with notifications, tasks and distractions, making it hard to fully disconnect. The campaign features Ayushmann Khurrana and Queen’s “I want to break-free” song title.

Commenting on this partnership, Rupali Rattan, Director, Confectionery business, Nestlé India, said, “Kitkat has always championed breaks and with this new campaign, we are focusing on the importance of taking good quality breaks with Kitkat. Encouraging youth to truly disconnect on their breaks and what better endorsement than by Queen’s ‘I want to break-free’ song title.”