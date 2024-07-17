Kiran Bedi unveils Eveready’s Siren Torch with Safety Alarm

New Delhi: Eveready Industries India (EIIL) along with India’s First Woman IPS Officer, Kiran Bedi, unveiled a flashlight with safety alarm - the Eveready Siren Torch.

This siren flashlight emits a loud 100dbA safety alarm when the user pulls the attached key chain in a distressing situation.

This product is backed by the brand's latest campaign, #AwaazUthaneyKaPower.

For the #AwaazUthaneyKaPower campaign, Eveready collaborated with India Signing Hands. The campaign was crafted by Ogilvy India.

The film features deaf and verbally challenged women, alone in different locations, narrating their traumatic experiences in sign language. They recount being very close to danger sometimes or being subjected to eve-teasing. The film encourages others to stand up for themselves with the message: "Ab awaaz main bhi uthaungi - I will make my voice heard too.”

Speaking on the occasion, Bedi said, “A woman’s physical and inner feeling of safety empowers her; it is essential for her mental health. Sometimes an external tool is needed to feel safe in all circumstances—whether moving out at odd hours or travelling distances to fulfil their dreams. Eveready's unique Siren Torch is a significant step in empowering women to feel safe with an assurance to go that extra mile without hesitation or apprehensions about safety.”

“I am proud to support the #AwaazUthaneyKaPower campaign and look forward to extending this partnership with my NGOs, Navjyoti India Foundation and India Vision Foundation, to further our shared goal of women's empowerment and create a safer society for all,” she added.

Anirban Banerjee, Senior Vice- President and SBU Head (batteries and flashlights), Eveready Industries India, stated “Eveready is a tireless champion of infinite power. This spirit has inspired us to design Siren Torch - a transformative solution that goes beyond mere functionality, offering hope and empowerment for women across India. With women's safety at its core, our commitment to excellence and innovation has led the creating of a game-changing device that empowers women to make noise even without a voice. It’s 100-decibel SOS alarms to prevent abuse and alert passersby. Affordable, compact and feature-rich, we believe this product will significantly impact women’s lives. From the often deserted farmlands of rural India at night to the solitary late nights of Urban India, Siren will empower women to unlock their power of self-defense, build confidence, and shape a safer future for themselves and their communities.”

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, said, “Giving voice to the voiceless is not an easy task. But when Sujoy and his team came up with the idea of using non-verbal actors for the campaign, the path ahead was simple enough. The involuntary silence of the actors on screen serves to drive home the impossibility of the situation that women face on a daily basis. Through their mute gestures, the characters in the films speak for women who suffer shame, indignity and crude violence without a word. Now everyone will get to make a noise, even if they don’t have a voice.”