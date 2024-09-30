Kiara Advani enters her festive era with Libas

New Delhi: Libas has announced the launch of its campaign #UffTeriAdaa featuring brand ambassador and Indian actress Kiara Advani.

Sidhant Keshwani, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Libas, said, "As we unveil our Festive Winter Collection in collaboration with Kiara Advani, we are excited to bring forth a vibrant and sophisticated range that embodies the spirit of the season. This collection reflects our commitment of blending tradition with contemporary style, and we believe Kiara's charisma will resonate deeply with our customers, inspiring them to celebrate their individuality during the festivities."

Advani shared her thoughts on the collaboration, "I am absolutely delighted to be a part of Libas' Festive Winter Collection. This collaboration allows me to celebrate the rich tapestry of Indian culture through fashion. I hope to inspire women to embrace their unique style and shine brightly during the festive season. Together, we are creating looks that not only enhance elegance but also empower self-expression."

This collection will be available across all marketplaces, including Myntra, Flipkart, Amazon, Tata Cliq, and Nykaa Fashion, as well as on Libas’s own website, app, and retail stores.

In a bid to double the celebration, the brand will kick off its annual ‘Big Diwali Sale’ starting October 5th, where customers can enjoy "Up To 70% Off + Extra 15% Off*" on a wide range of products.