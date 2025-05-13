KFC India launches ‘Epic Savers’ campaign featuring Mrunal Thakur and Danish Sait

New Delhi: KFC India launched a new promotional offer titled ‘Epic Savers’, featuring a bundle of nine chicken pieces for Rs 299, as part of its dine-in strategy. The offer included seven boneless chicken strips and two pieces of Hot & Crispy Chicken.

The campaign featured actor Mrunal Thakur and comedian Danish Sait. It opened with Thakur reacting to the pricing at a KFC counter, followed by a sequence in which Sait appeared in multiple avatars responding to the offer. The ad included group chants of “9 for 299” and scenes of customers reacting with exaggerated excitement, ending with a reference to the offer being available only for dine-in customers.

Aparna Bhawal, chief marketing officer, KFC India & partner countries, said, “With Epic Savers, we’re bringing unbeatable value to the table – 9 pieces of KFC’s signature, finger lickin’ good chicken at just ₹299. It’s one of our boldest & most compelling value propositions to date, designed to deliver indulgence at an unmatched price while staying true to our droolworthy taste & quality. Available exclusively for dine-in, the Epic Savers offer is the perfect excuse to hit up your nearest KFC restaurant with the crew. The unlikely duo of Mrunal Thakur & Danish Sait bring this offer to life with pitch-perfect chaos and absolutely crazy energy – capturing just how epic the offer is.”

The promotion was rolled out across KFC’s network of over 1,300 outlets in India, backed by a 360-degree campaign spanning television, digital platforms, and social media.

Watch the film: