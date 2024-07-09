Kellogg's Chocos relaunches Kellogg's Multigrain Chocos with Kajol

Delhi: Kellogg’s, the breakfast cereal brand in India, announced the relaunch of its brand Kellogg’s Chocos to ‘Kellogg's Multigrain Chocos.’

The launch is supported by a film that will get covered nationally across multimedia channels, including television and digital platforms. Digitally, the film will extend to OTT, mobile, and gaming platforms.

Kellogg’s has roped in actor Kajol Devgan as the brand ambassador for its relaunch campaign. The new ad film highlights the playful negotiations and deals which often happen at the breakfast table between a mother and child.

Upon the launch, Prashant Peres, Managing Director, Kellanova, said, “Chocos is a brand loved by millions of consumers in India. As market leaders, it is our responsibility to constantly listen to our consumers and offer products that go from great to amazing. The new Kellogg’s Multigrain Chocos offers the perfect combination of nourishment and taste, making it a win-win for both moms and kids.”

Speaking on the campaign launch, Vinay Subramanyam, Marketing Director, Kellanova, said, “As we launch Kellogg's Multigrain Chocos, we're excited to offer a delicious blend that combines the goodness of multigrains with chocolatey fun. The launch is inspired by the amazing knack mothers have to ensure they give children something nutritious in a fun manner that delights them. The relationship therefore between mothers and children is special, playful and beautiful. Our launch campaign reflects that relationship.”

Anurag Agnihotri, Chief Creative Officer Ogilvy-West, stated, “In most homes, mornings witness a negotiation between the child and mother at the breakfast table. Children want something yummy, while mothers want to ensure what’s yummy is healthy too. Kellogg’s Multigrain Chocos helps strike the 'perfect deal' between mother and child and this is what our film brings to life. The banter between Kajol as the mother and the kid is super charming. We do believe that Kajol is a great brand spokesperson to bring this proposition alive.”