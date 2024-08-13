Katrina Kaif takes off in style with Etihad Airways

New Delhi: Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has announced the launch of its new TVC film featuring Bollywood actor and brand ambassador Katrina Kaif.

This is Etihad’s third feature video with the celebrity as part of its on-going campaign. The video captures Kaif walking through the new Zayed International Airport as she prepares to fly for her next assignment.

The film aims to capture the travel spirit of the Etihad experience, including the lounges for Business and First customers, where Kaif is shown enjoying an indulgent cocktail in the Constellation bar and relaxing in a chair before boarding her flight.

The Bollywood actor then boards her aircraft on route to perhaps any of Etihad’s long-haul destinations connecting Indian guests by A380 to London, New York and, from November 2024, Paris.

The film captures Kaif on-board Etihad’s A380.