Kartik Aaryan gives solution for hassle-free travel in latest Thomas Cook campaign

New Delhi: Thomas Cook (India), an omnichannel foreign exchange services provider has appointed actor Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador.

The partnership commences with a campaign for Thomas Cook’s recently launched Borderless Travel Card – a multi-currency product.

The film featuring Aaryan, while indicating the numerous forex-related challenges faced by India’s travellers, highlights Thomas Cook’s Borderless Travel Card as the right solution.

This is presented in a conversation between two friends planning their upcoming holiday. While the friend struggles with managing multiple credit and debit cards, lounge access cards, international SIM cards and currency, Aaryan presents his Thomas Cook multicurrency Borderless Travel Card.

The campaign will be amplified across multiple platforms including digital, CTV (connected TV) and social media.

Deepesh Varma, Executive Vice-President - Foreign Exchange, Thomas Cook (India), said, “We are truly bullish on our prepaid card business and building on the success of our portfolio that includes Study Buddy (for students) and EnterpriseFX (for business travellers), we have just launched our multicurrency Borderless Travel Card for India’s rapidly growing leisure segment.”

He added, “Our data/research reflects significant opportunity from Young India and we are already witnessing an encouraging uptick in demand from the segment. We have hence strategically tied up with Aaryan, Bollywood’s young icon, as we believe he is the perfect fit to inspire and address this powerful young segment. We are very excited to launch a fun and engaging campaign with Aaryan as the protagonist, to showcase the multiple benefits of our Borderless Travel Card and inspire strong growth from Young India.”

Aaryan said, “I am excited to work with Thomas Cook India - a brand that is synonymous with not just pioneering travel but also innovative and youthful agility, and the Borderless Travel Card represents this and more. As an avid traveller, I have also gone through some of the struggles of buying and using forex while holidaying abroad. This card is a game-changer for India's travel-hungry youth and I personally endorse this card as a smart, seamless, secure and highly convenient solution for Indian travellers. The card offers unique benefits of multi-currency support, worldwide acceptance and exclusive travel benefits. The bright youth of India are surely going to opt for this multifunctional card on their next international trip.”

