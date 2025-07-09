Karisma Kapoor stars in Blissclub’s ‘Le Gayi Le Gayi’ campaign

New Delhi: Apparel brand Blissclub has collaborated with Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor for its latest campaign, drawing on 1990s nostalgia through a reinterpretation of the iconic phrase “Le Gayi Le Gayi”.

The campaign video, styled as a behind-the-scenes clip, shows Kapoor, still in her Blissclub outfit after a shoot, refusing to return the clothes, referencing her comfort with the apparel. The moment ends with her manager exclaiming, “Minu, woh toh outfits le gayi, le gayi!”

Karisma Kapoor, known for her dance performances and continued involvement with yoga and fitness, has been positioned in the film as someone who bridges generational movement narratives. Blissclub, founded in 2020 by Minu Margeret, focuses on movement-led clothing designed for Indian women and currently operates across both digital and offline retail formats.

“With Blissclub, Karisma Kapoor felt like the perfect partner for us. She is an icon of movement – someone who danced through our collective childhoods, and still continues to embody grace, confidence and timeless charm. We wanted this campaign to have fun with nostalgia while showing just how irresistible our clothing is. Because if Karisma won’t give them back, why would anyone else?” said Founder and CEO Minu Margeret.

Blissclub has introduced collections like BareButter and RibSupreme, which pair technical fabrics with silhouettes tailored for Indian body types.

Watch the campaign film :