Kareena Kapoor Khan brings a mother’s trust to Organic Tattva’s new campaign

New Delhi: Organic food brand Organic Tattva has launched a new campaign titled ‘Har Maa Ka Vishwas’, featuring actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. The campaign, conceptualised and executed by Eggfirst Advertising and Design, explores the emotional role of food choices in Indian households, particularly through the lens of maternal care.

The brand has released a series of four television commercials as part of the campaign, led by a flagship film of the same name, supported by three thematic spots centred on the message ‘Switch to Purity, Switch to Organic Tattva’. The TVCs focus on commonly consumed staples such as dal, rice and sprouts, with an emphasis on everyday decision-making around food.

Khan is positioned in the campaign as a reflection of the modern Indian woman, portrayed as informed and committed to healthy choices. The campaign rollout spans digital, social media and other platforms, targeting both urban and semi-urban audiences.

Ravikant Banka, Founder and Managing Director of Eggfirst, said, “At Eggfirst, we build purposeful stories that strike a chord. This campaign captures a mother’s instinctive choice for her family’s health. It’s not just an ad; it's a reflection of what Organic Tattva stands for.”

Kriti Mehrotra, Director at Organic Tattva, added, “At Organic Tattva, we don’t just sell food, we honour every mother’s instinct to choose right. With Kareena Kapoor Khan, ‘Har Maa Ka Vishwas’ becomes a heartfelt promise from our kitchen to yours.”

Watch the campaign films: