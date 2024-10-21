Kareena and Saif elevate Cadbury's premium ‘Studio’ creations to art in latest ad campaign

New Delhi: Mondelez India has announced the launch of Studio Creations by Cadbury, a luxurious new collection of signature pralines.

To promote the launch, the brand has onboarded Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Mondelez has also launched an ad featuring the couple.

Studio creations include a curated selection of crafted pralines with 3 flavours - Gianduja, Brownie Aux Noix & Chocolat A L’Orange- which can be found encased in a jewel toned box.

Nitin Saini, Vice-President of Marketing at Mondelez India, said, “With Studio creations by Cadbury we’ve reimagined gifting as a tasteful and refined gesture. It’s not just about the chocolates—it’s about the thought and care that goes into choosing something truly special for someone important. The new launch also underscores our commitment towards elevating the premium portfolio; a category that’s growing significantly higher than the overall chocolate category in India. Our consumers are very conscious of their choice of gifts & see them as an extension of their refined tastes. With Studio creations by Cadbury, we are presenting our consumers an opportunity to Gift a taste of art; making the important ones in their lives feel truly cherished. To bring this artistry to our consumers, there was no better choice of brand ambassadors than the super-talented and charismatic couple, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Saif Ali Khan. We are thrilled to welcome them to the Cadbury family.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan said, “We’re so excited to join the Cadbury family and be a part of this incredible new launch, Studio Creations By Cadbury. This is more than just chocolates—it’s about giving a gift that feels special, refined and thoughtful. We can’t wait to share this with everyone!”

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, said, "This festive season Mondelez is offering a luxurious chocolate gifting experience with the launch of Studio. What stands out is how different and classy it looks and feels amongst all its competition. Saif Ali Khan and Kareen Kapoor Khan’s effortless chemistry and charm were a perfect match for the brand’s personality. The film shows how the box of Studio pralines catches attention as a piece of art does.”

Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer and Office Head, West, North and East, Wavemaker India, said, “This approach demands a unique perspective on audience segmentation, media usage, data, and platforms. Key to our campaign was how we segmented premium chocolate consumers, leveraged our Qcom and retail partnerships, and identified strategic corridors that drive impact. These elements were instrumental in crafting a campaign that aligns perfectly with our premium positioning.”

Phil Dall, Executive Creative Director Southeast Asia and India at Design Bridge and Partners, shared, “Studio creations by Cadbury represent the next evolution in our long-standing partnership with Mondelez. We’ve worked together to create not just a brand, but an experience that truly connects with consumers. It’s about more than gifting— it's about crafting moments of connection through artistry and indulgence, reinforcing the creative vision we’ve cultivated together over the years.”

The campaign film -