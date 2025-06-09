Karan Johar clears the air, it’s not just insurance, it’s ‘Skinsurance’

New Delhi: Dabur India has introduced two facial treatment kits—Intense Bright and Sensi-Care—under its premium salon skincare brand, Oxylife Salon Professional. The launch is part of its Derma Essence Range and is supported by a campaign titled ‘Skinsurance with Oxylife’, led by filmmaker and television personality Karan Johar.

As part of the campaign, a promotional video featuring Johar adopts a confession-style format, where he addresses circulating rumours with a humorous twist, “It’s not just any insurance. It’s Skinsurance, your radiance insured by Oxylife.”

Watch the campaign film:

The campaign explores the concept of associating skincare with value and protection, positioning skin’s radiance as something to be “insured.” The Oxylife kits are described as aiming to restore and enhance natural radiance, offering a blend of protection and care through a combination of scientific and botanical elements.

Commenting on the collaboration, Karan Johar said, “When I heard the word ‘Skinsurance’, I thought – now that’s my kind of insurance! Radiance is an asset, and it deserves full coverage. I had a fabulous time lending my face (and my drama) to a campaign that fuses skincare with storytelling – and a whole lot of radiance.”

“With the launch of our new range of Advanced Facial Treatment Kits under the Oxylife Salon Professional portfolio, we are strategically expanding our presence in the premium salon skincare segment.” said Abhishek Jugran, Executive Vice President – Marketing, Dabur India.

He added: “Karan Johar is the perfect face for our ‘Skinsurance with Oxylife’ campaign. His distinctive wit, flair, and cultural influence elevate this campaign beyond a traditional product launch – transforming it into a compelling narrative that sparks curiosity and fuels conversation.”

The campaign was promoted largely through digital platforms, incorporating meme culture, Bollywood fan pages, and influencer partnerships, according to the company.

Virat Khanna, Head of Skincare at Dabur India, noted: “With the launch of our new Oxylife Salon Professional Facial Kits, the ‘Skinsurance with Oxylife’ campaign is set to redefine salon skincare by seamlessly blending high-performance products with culturally resonant storytelling. Our collaboration with Karan Johar adds a touch of glamour that sits well with the premium positioning of our facial kits.”