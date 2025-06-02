Karan Johan's Tyaani Jewellery unveils ‘Forces of Tyaani’ campaign with actor Shefali Shah

New Delhi: Tyaani Jewellery by Karan Johar has launched a new campaign, Forces of Tyaani, introducing actor Shefali Shah as the first in a line-up of over 10 ambassadors set to feature in the coming months.

The campaign represents a shift in the brand’s storytelling approach, highlighting public figures who have established themselves on their own terms. Each week, a new face will be introduced across digital, print and in-store channels as part of a multi-platform roll-out.

With Forces of Tyaani, the company moves away from traditional bridal and festive narratives often associated with fine jewellery. The campaign’s first visual features Shah, whose presence is framed through storytelling intended to underscore themes of strength and self-expression. Jewellery featured in the campaign continues to draw from heritage design while adopting a contemporary aesthetic.

The initiative aligns with the brand’s messaging around “Real Women, Real Stories, Real Jewellery”, positioning each item as a symbol of personal identity and expression. Shah is seen wearing a piece that includes gold, gemstones, and uncut diamonds—a look the brand describes as reflecting rhythm, story, and individuality.

Karan Johar, Founder, Tyaani Jewellery, said, “We are truly excited about this new chapter. Forces of Tyaani lies at the very heart of our brand philosophy, redefining luxury not by uniformity or status, but by celebrating individuality. At its core, the campaign champions strength, authenticity, and innovation—the very pillars on which Tyaani was built. It’s a moment of pride and sheer joy to welcome Shefali to the Tyaani family.”

Watch the campaign film: