Kapil Sharma brings animal instincts to Policybazaar’s insurance campaign

New Delhi: Policybazaar’s latest campaign uses satire to highlight the downside of skipping car insurance comparisons. In two ad films featuring comedian Kapil Sharma, a zebra character represents car buyers who don’t check their options. Those who miss the step are humorously called a "gadha" (donkey), pointing to the cost of not comparing before purchasing.

The campaign was conceptualised by MagicCircle, with Dheeraj Renganath (Co-founder & CCO), Natwar Singh (Co-founder & ECD), and Gaurangi Mathur (Group Creative Director) leading the creative direction.

The films were produced by Ksilent Productions, with KC Pandey as producer and Amit Satyaveer Singh directing. From Policybazaar’s in-house team, Sai Narayan (CMO), Samir Sethi (Head of Brand Marketing), and Associate Vice Presidents Nivedita Gupta and Vineet Krishnan oversaw the campaign.

In one of the films, Sharma quips: “Na na… galat samajh rahe hain aap. Ye Zebra nahin hai,” before revealing that anyone who fails to compare and pays extra is no zebra, but a donkey. The second spot follows a similar arc, reinforcing the same point through exaggerated characterisation.

Samir Sethi, Head of Brand Marketing at Policybazaar, said, “The ads are humorous but the pain of overpaying for something like your car insurance is very real. Whether your car is fresh out of the showroom or a few years old, buying without comparing your best options means you are paying more than you need to. The ads deliver a serious message in a relatable way, look before you leap and make smarter choices.”

Dheeraj Renganath and Natwar Singh, co-founders of the agency, said, “Buying car insurance without comparing and selecting the best option from PolicyBazaar, is definitely not a smart decision. So, for this campaign, we just had to imagine how Kapil Sharma would choose to say this in his trademark and inimitable style. This is how the ‘Zebra nahi Gadha’ idea was born. Of course, with such an interesting visual, we could be sure that the campaign would break the clutter as well.”

Watch the campaign films: