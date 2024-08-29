Kalki Koechlin asks Indians to right their wrongs with Maharishi Ayurveda

Delhi: Maharishi Ayurveda has announced the launch of its new campaign, #RightYourWrongs, featuring actress Kalki Koechlin. Koechlin will be seen donning the hat of a standup comic for the first time in a series of three video commercials that will be launched digitally.

Through the three DVCs, Koechlin aims to unearth the concept of saliva imbalance that is often at the root of most dental problems, including tooth decay, gum disease, and bad breath, sensitivity, and if neglected can lead to other systemic health problems over time.



The DVCs aims to also offer a solution to the problems in the form of Ayurdent toothpaste.



Speaking on her association with the campaign, Koechlin said, “I had a lot of fun working on the Maharishi Ayurveda #RightYourWrongs campaign. There were a few reasons why I just had to do it. The first one was the premise itself. To talk about something as common and ‘non discussion worthy’ as saliva was both bizarre and intriguing. Also, I had never played a stand-up comic – neither in films, nor for any OTT shows. So, this was new to me. But most importantly, Ayurveda and nature-based lifestyle has been a transformative journey for me, and I believe it has the power to positively impact and heal us.”



Rajat Wahi, Global D2C Business and Marketing Head, Maharishi Ayurveda, said, “The whole world is waking up to Ayurveda, albeit a bit late. But unfortunately, for many young Indians, Ayurveda is ‘not cool’. As a brand, Maharishi Ayurveda is committed to delivering the authentic Ayurveda experience to people all over the world. We are striving to establish a comprehensive healthcare system for a healthier society and world, even relevant for the modern-day lifestyle. Which starts with being discovered by many more consumers.”

“We’re looking at being far more aggressive with our marketing efforts and connecting with the younger audiences. Kalki is always brilliant, and her comic timing is immaculate. For us, the combination of Kalki and Comedy was a sure shot at our TG seeking us, versus us knocking at their screens with traditional conversations,” he added.

The DVCs have been created by Soumitra Karnik, an independent creative consultant, and can be viewed on Maharishi Ayurveda’s social media platforms.

https://youtu.be/pfZYNazRBFk

https://youtu.be/6EQzWOsJaV8

https://youtu.be/uFFhEOj2kmw