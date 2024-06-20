Kajol teams up with Tata Himalayan Rock Salt

Delhi: Tata Salt has launched a new campaign for Tata Salt Himalayan Rock Salt. Featuring actress Kajol, the campaign highlights her praise for the product, acclaiming it as ‘Desh ka No.1 Rock Salt’ in the film.

Speaking about the association, Kajol said “It is a pleasure and a privilege to be associated with an iconic brand like Tata Salt, something I have grown up using. Rock Salt is part of India’s ancient tradition, recommended by Ayurveda for its health benefits. With the assurance of Tata’s trust, it’s a great product for the entire family.”

Deepika Bhan, President, Packaged Foods-India, Tata Consumer Products, said, "Tata Salt is the pioneer of branded salt in the country and has been loved and recognized by consumers as the gold standard of purity and quality. We bring the same expertise to make sure consumers get a brand they can trust when they want to buy rock salt. We are excited about the opportunity to build the emerging rock salt category.”

Anurag Agnihotri, CCO-West, Ogilvy, mentioned, “The new Tata Salt Himalayan Rock Salt campaign talks of bringing home the enduring trust of Tata in every pinch. To bring this campaign to life, we partnered with Bollywood icon Kajol, a beloved figure who resonates with the heart of India, just like the name, Tata.”