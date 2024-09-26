Just Herbs celebrates timeless beauty with Zeenat Aman and Rakul Preet Singh

Delhi: Ayurveda inspired beauty and personal care brand, Just Herbs announced the launch of its latest brand campaign featuring Zeenat Aman and Rakul Preet Singh.

The brand film shows an exchange between Aman and Singh on what beauty means to them.

Speaking about the campaign, Garima Dikshit, Business Head, Just Herbs, said, “We are thrilled and excited as we turn on to a new chapter in our journey of innovation and excellence. Our campaign with Zeenat Aman and Rakul Preet Singh is symbolic of the seamless blend of traditional elegance and modern sophistication. We aren’t simply celebrating our journey but envisioning the future—where beauty is defined by quality, sustainability and inclusivity. It has always been our mission to make natural beauty accessible and available to all. As we step into the next decade, we hope to continue leading the way in holistic beauty rooted in Indian traditions.’’

Speaking on her association with Just Herbs, Aman said, “Joining Just Herbs in this celebration of Timeless Beauty is a natural fit. The brand’s dedication to natural beauty and holistic wellness through Ayurveda mirrors my own values. It’s wonderful to be part of a campaign that not only celebrates beauty but also honors tradition with a modern twist.”

Singh further added, “Being the face of this campaign alongside Zeenatji, is an opportunity to advocate for beauty that is not only about looking good but feeling good, knowing that the products are rooted in natural, time-tested ingredients. I am super thrilled and look forward to a long-standing association with Just Herbs.”