JSW Sports to host international javelin event featuring Neeraj Chopra

New Delhi: JSW Sports has announced the launch of the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, described as India’s first international javelin competition. The event, organised in partnership with Olympic and World Champion Chopra, is scheduled to take place on July 5, 2025, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

The competition, sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), is expected to feature top javelin throwers from around the world. According to organisers, the target is to create more opportunities for international-level track and field events in the country.

Speaking about the initiative, Chopra said, “Once upon a time, there was a dream that our flag would soar high, proudly in front of the world. Even today, the dream remains the same, but the stage has changed. Now, our flag must rise on its own soil, among its own people, where the world will witness a rising India. The Neeraj Chopra Classic is not just a competition; it’s where every javelin doesn’t just land on the ground, but writes history. Watch the world’s best javelin throwers compete on the same ground, chasing a new crown.”

