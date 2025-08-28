JSW MG Motor brings back ‘EV Sahi Hai’ with Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat

New Delhi: Cheil X has rolled out the second phase of its ‘EV Sahi Hai’ campaign for JSW MG, continuing its focus on addressing perceptions around electric vehicles in India. The new phase features actors Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat, best known for their roles in the Fukrey film series, and uses humour to highlight charging infrastructure and tackle concerns about range.

Shot in Dehradun and Rishikesh, the campaign comprises two films to be released across television, digital platforms and radio. The first features Sharma and Samrat engaging in a playful guessing game around unusual Indian place names, while pointing to the availability of more than 29,000 charging stations nationwide. The second shows Samrat confidently driving an EV to Goa while Sharma expresses doubts about its ability to complete the journey, a storyline centred on range anxiety.

The campaign credits include Cheil X as the agency, with Jitender Dabas as CEO, Kanika as Vice President and Head of Operations in Delhi, and Amit Nandwani as National Creative Director.

Commenting on the launch, Udit Malhotra, Head of Marketing, JSW MG Motor India, said, “Our journey with the ‘EV Sahi Hai’ campaign so far has been truly remarkable, marking a significant milestone in promoting electric mobility across India. As we enter second phase, we are excited to take this message to an even wider audience by collaborating with renowned celebrities whose voices and stories will resonate deeply with people from all walks of life. Using humour as the underlying theme, this phase focuses on highlighting the growing charging infrastructure in the country.”

Amit Nandwani, National Creative Director, Cheil X, added, “In the second leg of our EV Sahi Hai campaign, we wanted to go beyond just presenting facts, and debunk myths around EVs in a fun and engaging manner. While the whole narrative is quirky and humorous, the genuine charm and relatable appeal of our celebrity protagonists has taken it to another level.

We hope the campaign will resonate with the viewers and help break down the barriers to EV adoption in an entertaining manner.”

Kanika, Vice President and Head of Operations at Cheil X Delhi, said, “Building on the authentic voices of our customers in phase one, we’re now turning up the fun with Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat for ‘EV Sahi Hai.’ Their infectious humour and universal appeal make them the perfect duo to deliver our message with a laugh, ensuring it resonates with every audience, everywhere.”

The creative team comprised Jitendra Kaushik, Devdas Nair, Nidhi Dwivedi and Neha Bagla, while account management was handled by Kunal Sharma, Priyanka Saini, Sukrit Saraswat, Shrey Gandhi, Pradeep Kumar and Eklavya Anand. Account planning was led by Debopriyo Bhattacherjee and Shivani R. Production was executed by Red Comet Films, directed by Vikalp Chhabra.

Watch the campaign films: