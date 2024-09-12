Joyalukkas celebrates Kerala’s festive spirit with AI

Delhi: Joyalukkas has launched a campaign that aims to depict the elegance of tradition entirely created using AI technology.

The campaign titled ‘A Symphony of Tradition and Joy’ was released on YouTube on Tuesday. Within a day, the video has garnered nearly two lakh views.

The video opens with a view of Kerala’s green paddy fields, aimed at evoking the spirit of Onam. As the film progresses, there is a visual symphony of traditional Onam celebrations and the essence of the harvest festival.

From the Pookalam (flower carpet), art forms of Kerala, beautiful landscape, to the Thiruvathira dance, the AI-powered ad aims to merge the past and present.

Joy Alukkas, Chairman and Managing Director of Joyalukkas Group, said, “We are thrilled to present a campaign that not only celebrates Onam but also showcases the potential of AI in recreating beautiful cultural celebration through technology. AI tools allowed us to combine tradition with cutting-edge technology in a way that honours the spirit of the festival and resonates with today’s audience. The response we’ve received has been overwhelming.”

The creative agency of the new tv ad campaign is Sutra, and the lyrical composition is by Sanish T B.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AaTdSDwP8cQ