Johnson’s baby with Anil-Sonam Kapoor duo highlight irresistible cheeks of babies

Delhi: Johnson’s baby launched its latest television campaign titled ‘Irresistible Cheeks’ under the broader campaign 'Protection Pehle Din Se'.

Featuring Bollywood’s father daughter duo Anil and Sonam Kapoor, the film highlights Johnson’s promise to protect from day 1 with its moisturising cream.

Conceptualised by DDB and produced by Flirting Vision, the new film captures a fun acting face-off between Anil Kapoor, playing the role of a doting grandfather, and a baby. A film told from a baby’s perspective shows Anil pulling the baby’s soft cheeks. What follows is a fun banter between Anil and his reel grandson, as the baby resists and puts up an act every time his cheeks are pulled.

Sonam Kapoor steps in revealing the secret to the baby’s soft and smooth skin—Johnson’s baby cream.

Commenting on the new film, Manoj Gadgil, Business Unit Head-Essential Health & Vice President Marketing, said, “Johnson’s baby has partnered with parents to provide the best for babies. A newborn's skin is 30%1 thinner compared to adults and loses moisture faster. As a brand which has a deep understanding of baby skin science, our latest campaign 'Protection Pehle Din Se'* highlights the importance of moisturizing baby’s delicate skin from Day 1 and superiority of our products to protect baby’s skin against dryness to retain its softness. Then, how can you not pull those irresistible cheeks.”

Benny Mallik, Director at Flirting Vision said, “Having directed many Johnson’s Baby campaigns, shooting with a baby in front of a camera is always full of surprises. One never knows when we get the right shot, but I have no issues in becoming a friend or a clown to bring the best expressions from the baby! And the magic happens, like always.”

