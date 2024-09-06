0

Johnson’s Baby & Sonam Kapoor unveil new product range with personalised lullaby

BestMediaInfo Bureau
johnsons baby
Delhi: Johnson’s Baby launched its gift set. The all-new gift  range was unboxed at Johnson’s Baby ‘Onederland’ event with 280+ influencers in Delhi.  

Johnson’s baby latest gift sets are available in 4 variants with a curated collection of Johnson’s Baby popular products. 

Johnson’s baby launched an AI generated lullaby and video which can be personalised with the baby’s name, aimed to make the nap time ritual even more special. 

Conceptualised by Hogarth, parents can access the new lullaby feature by scanning the QR code on any Johnson’s baby gift box and create a personalised lullaby in English and Hindi languages.  

Commenting on the launch, Manoj Gadgil, Business Unit Leader-Essential Health and Vice-President Marketing,  Kenvue said, “We are excited to launch our new Johnson’s baby curated gift sets. Johnson’s baby has always focused  on enhancing the joys of parenthood and we hope these gift sets become synonymous with the joys associated with  the birth of a newborn. Our gift sets have been thoughtfully curated with many personal touches including an AI powered  lullaby and our best-selling products designed to help protect a baby’s delicate skin.” 

The event brought alive three distinct aspects  of a motherhood journey including Journey to Day1, Preparing for Day 1 and Day 1 and Beyond. The event began with  the JourneytoDay1 inviting mothers or the ‘Chief Oneder Officers’ to share their journeys and stories with their little one with a Promise Wall activation, followed by Preparing for Day 1 segment focusing on ingredient transparency and how to choose the best products suited for a baby’s delicate skin. 

For the final segment on Day 1 and Beyond, experiential  zones and expert-led knowledge sessions highlighted various aspects of baby skin science, myth busters and how to  give the first bath, massage and much more.  

