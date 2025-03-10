Johnson's Baby launches new campaign featuring Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor

New Delhi: Johnson’s Baby has launched a new digital campaign featuring Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor and the protagonist, the baby.

Conceptualised by DDB Mudra, the new film illustrates the science behind babies’ blink reflexes. A baby’s blink reflex is not fully developed, they therefore blink less frequently than an adult. The film shows Anil engaging in a staring contest with a baby, only to lose to the baby.

Manoj Gadgil, Business Unit Head - Essential Health and Skin Health and VP - Marketing, Kenvue, said, “For the last 130 years, we have pioneered the baby skincare category, creating innovative products which best suited their delicate skin, fitting our standards of gentle. As a brand which truly understands babies and their smallest needs, the latest campaign brings alive this science, delivered in a fun and heartwarming film.”

“A staring contest is always fun. Especially if it’s between Anil and a baby. We used this incredibly simple device in our film to talk about a baby fact and how our shampoo is equipped for it,” said Harshada Menon and Siddhesh Khatavkar, Executive Creative Directors, DDB Mudra.

Benny Mallik, Director, Flirting Vision, said, “This film was the most fun to shoot. Standing beside the lens with the camera rolling patiently - and cajoling those expressions out of Anil and the baby! When humour and the product benefit dovetail so elegantly in the narrative, it definitely gives me a high!”

Anil said, “It’s incredible to understand the science behind a baby’s skin, how delicate it is and the kind of gentle care it requires. As a pioneer in this category, Johnson’s Baby has been the first choice for most parents for many generations. The new campaign breaks down the science of baby skin in the most fun way. I loved shooting for this campaign because it brought out the child in me!”

Sonam said, “As a mother, I am very conscious about the products I use on my baby, and I want to make the best choices. Johnson’s Baby is a brand we all have grown up using. Their products bring science that are designed to protect a baby’s skin, enabling mothers to make the right choices."

As part of the campaign, Johnson’s Baby will be launching an integrated campaign collaborating with influencers for a user-generated campaign as well as retail partners for on-ground activations.

Watch the TVC here: