John Jacobs’ campaign, ‘Break the Fame’, featuring Ali Fazal celebrates defiance of societal expectations

New Delhi: John Jacobs, an Indian eyewear brand, has launched their latest campaign, ‘Break the Frame’, featuring actor, Ali Fazal.

The narrative of the ad film centres on Kaos, a graffiti artist by night and an ordinary face in the crowd by day. His glasses aren’t just a style choice; they represent his duality, helping him seamlessly shift between his different personas.

The campaign aims to go beyond traditional fashion advertising to also deliver a powerful statement on identity, rebellion and defying societal expectations.

It also seeks to reinforce John Jacobs’ belief that eyewear is more than just an accessory and each frame is a symbol of freedom and self-expression, designed to reflect the wearer’s multifaceted personality.

Fazal said, "What I love about ‘Break The Frame’ is how it celebrates rebellion—not the loud, in-your-face kind, but the quiet rebellion of just being yourself in a world that wants you to conform. It's cool to be part of something that’s all about being authentic and not following the rulebook.".

Describing the campaign’s core message, Apeksha Gupta, CEO of John Jacobs, said, “Break the Frame is about identity, about breaking away from the stereotypes that society imposes on us. We want to celebrate individuals who aren’t afraid to embrace all aspects of their personality, even when it breaks convention. Ali was the perfect choice for this campaign because he embodies that quiet defiance. He’s never afraid to challenge norms, both in his craft and in life. That’s exactly the spirit of John Jacobs."

The campaign film: