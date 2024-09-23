John Abraham unveils essence of riding with Aprilia RS457

New Delhi: Piaggio Vehicles, the purveyor of Vespa and Aprilia, unveiled the first instalment of a cinematic digital ad campaign featuring Bollywood actor John Abraham, astride the Aprilia RS457.

The campaign, centred around the Aprilia RS457, aims to delve deep into the emotional core of motorcycling, challenging the norms of the industry.

The four-film series, directed by Nigel Simpkiss, is a departure from the ad format. Each film is a narrative that aims to explore the complex emotions that intertwine with the riding experience. The campaign is conceptualised and executed by Centrick; a boutique creative agency.

Speaking about his role as Aprilia India’s brand ambassador, Abraham said, “The Aprilia RS457 feeds my passion and is a symbol of the unbridled joy and many emotions that come with riding. This campaign is a raw, unfiltered expression of the rider's soul - a call to those who crave the rush of adrenaline, the thrill of the unknown, and the freedom of the open road. I am excited for Aprilia fans, riders and motorcycle purists to see these films and I am sure they will find it relatable and encourage them to get on an Aprilia themselves!”

Sharing his views, Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles, said, “Aprilia has always been about pushing boundaries. This campaign is a bold statement of our intent to redefine the motorcycle ownership experience. This campaign, brought to life by John Abraham’s charisma, perfectly captures the spirit of Aprilia. We are confident that it will resonate with our target audience and strengthen our position in the market.”

Commenting on the campaign launch, Apoorva Saigal, AVP - Corporate Communication and 2W Marketing, Piaggio Vehicles, said, "We discovered a void in the market – While specs and performance are undeniably crucial, they alone do not ignite the passion that drives riders. This campaign is a testament to our deep understanding of the modern rider. This campaign is about creating a movement, a community of riders who feel understood and celebrated. John Abraham, a passionate biker himself, brings an unparalleled authenticity to the campaign. His raw energy and connection with the Aprilia RS457 are palpable in every frame. We believe that Aprilia has the power to ignite a passion that goes beyond the ride itself. It’s about igniting emotions, not just showcasing features.”