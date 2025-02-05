John Abraham brings ‘Thrill’ to life in Aprilia India’s new ad film

New Delhi: Aprilia India has released the third instalment in its digital ad campaign with the brand ambassador John Abraham.

Titled ‘Thrill’, this new film delves even deeper into the emotional core of riding, further exploring the powerful connection between riders and their Aprilia RS457.

The newly released ad film brings alive the unbridled thrill and excitement that comes with riding the Aprilia RS457, capturing the essence of the bike’s promise to deliver unparalleled performance and adrenaline-pumping experiences.

For brand ambassador John Abraham, the film shoot was nothing short of his real-life emotions of riding the Aprilia RS457. There is no mistaking the absolute thrill he experiences as soon as he opens the throttle on a purring Aprilia RS457. John’s excitement to hit the top speed, ace the apex while scrapping the knee, and the bike’s flawless support to provide a riding experience derived from its MotoGP lineage make for an engaging ad film.

The cinematic ad, directed by Nigel Simpkiss, showcases fast-paced visuals that evoke a deep sense of longing and the thrill of high-performance riding. ‘Thrill’ takes viewers on a journey into the heart of what it truly means to crave the experience of a sports bike.

The ad film goes beyond traditional product promotion to create an emotional resonance with its audience. This third film is part of a four-film series that celebrates the complex emotions that come with the riding experience, aiming to foster a deeper connection between the brand and its community of passionate riders.

John Abraham, brand ambassador Aprilia India, said, “The film's narrative is woven around the concept of thrill, highlighting the Aprilia RS457's exceptional performance, handling, and style, and the sense of excitement and adventure that comes with riding it. This segment was truly one of the best racing bike shoots I have done in recent years and I cant wait for fellow riders and the community to see it.”

Mr Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles, said, “The Aprilia RS457 has proven over the year to be the absolute BEST in its segment. The ad films we have released so far with the RS457 have been clutter breaking and deeply resonate with the rider community. The new ad film ‘Thrill’ showcases the very reason a biker falls in love with his bike and John has done an incredible job to bring it out so beautifully on screen.”

Apoorva Saigal, AVP - Corporate Communication and 2W Marketing, Piaggio Vehicles said, “By showcasing the ‘Thrill’ of riding the Aprilia RS457, we hope to inspire riders to safely and responsibly push their limits, explore new horizons, and experience the rush of adrenaline that comes with riding one of the most powerful and capable bikes in its class. Our first two ad films of this series, ‘Fun’ and ‘Lust’ have been very well received and I am sure that ‘Thrill’ will be the most exciting segment so far.”

The film: