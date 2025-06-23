JM Financial launches digital campaign to raise awareness on online financial scams

New Delhi: JM Financial has launched a digital awareness campaign titled #BachkeRehnaRe, focusing on the rising prevalence of online financial scams. Designed as a digital-first initiative, the campaign uses humour and relatable storytelling to educate consumers on how to recognise and respond to fraudulent activities.

The campaign centres around a short film, Scam Ka Check Mate, which introduces a character named Circuit Chacha, a witty, street-smart figure who uses Hinglish and everyday humour to explain common scam tactics. These include false promises of “guaranteed returns” or “double your profit”, techniques frequently used by fraudsters to deceive individuals.

Using chess as a central metaphor, the film encourages audiences to think strategically and stay ahead of scammers. It outlines three key steps for dealing with online fraud: Spot it. Verify it. Report it, a simple framework intended to help viewers stay cautious and informed.

Commenting on the campaign, Manali Pilankar, Director, Corporate Communications, JM Financial, said,“In today’s digital economy, scams go beyond exploiting financial gaps, they exploit emotional instincts. A too-good-to-be-true return, a voice that sounds familiar, a moment of urgency, that’s all it takes. With #BachkeRehnaRe, we’ve moved away from fear-based warnings to create something people actually want to watch and share.

This campaign reflects a core belief at JM Financial, that digital fraud awareness must evolve to address emerging threats. As an institution that people trust with their financial aspirations, our job is not only to inform, but to translate that information into instinct. And that’s exactly what we’ve set out to do.”

Watch the campaign film: