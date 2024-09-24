Jim Sarbh urges to focus on important moments, leave cooking to Siemens

New Delhi: BSH Home Appliances, a subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, announced the launch of its latest campaign for Siemens, featuring actor Jim Sarbh.

Titled “Effortless Entertaining: Be the Host, Not Just the Cook,” the campaign introduces Siemens’ iQ700 built-in oven and venting cooktop.

The campaign’s central message revolves around - ‘Siemens makes cooking effortless, so you can focus on the moments that matter.’

Pinaki Gupta, Head of Brand Marketing at BSH Home Appliances, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Jim Sarbh, whose cultured persona and discerning taste align with Siemens' sophisticated brand identity. Siemens is a strategic focus for us in India, and we are seeing a shift towards premiumisation. Our partnership with Jim allows us to deepen our connection with consumers who value exclusivity, exceptional quality, and the seamless blend of form and function.”