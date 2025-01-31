Jim Sarbh faces off with himself in ad film for Mini Cooper

New Delhi: Red Comet Films, part of the IJCP Group, has released a new digital ad film featuring Jim Sarbh for Mini cooper, created by Hakuhodo India.

This film showcases Jim in dual roles to highlight the qualities of the sporty MINI Cooper S and the new All-Electric MINI Countryman.

Produced by Ankit Ahuja, and directed by Shaunit Motwani, the film presents an inventive "Jim versus Jim" scenario. As Jim Sarbh meets his duplicate, they engage in a lively debate that brings out the unique features of each MINI Car model, blending humour with insightful dialogue.

Ankit Ahuja, Founder at Red Comet Films, shares insights into the film's concept: "Our goal with this digital film was to highlight the iconic design and spirited performance of the MINI models. Featuring Jim Sarbh in dual roles was a creative strategy to illustrate the cars’ distinct personalities. At Red Comet Films, we pride ourselves on merging innovative storytelling with cinematic excellence to produce compelling digital content that resonates with viewers and elevates the brand experience."

Talking about the concept, Vimoha Bagla, Executive Creative Director, Hakuhodo India, said, “The ask was for a simple product video. But MINI being MINI, we had to make it iconic. And what’s better than to have Jim Sarbh drive a MINI? Well, two Jims driving two MINIS!”

Shaunit Motwani, Director, added, “When you have a brand as iconic as MINI and a performer like Jim Sarbh, the possibilities are endless. The dual-role concept brought humour and personality into the narrative while letting the cars shine as the real stars.”

The digital film has been released across various digital and social media platforms, targeting MINI enthusiasts and a broad audience, emphasising style, innovation, and the unique MINI driving experience.

The film:

Credits

Producer: Ankit Ahuja

Director: Shaunit Motwani

Project Producer: Prerana Kapur

Agency: Hakuhodo India

COO: Jayanto Banerjee

Senior Business Partner: Mayur Chandra

Executive Creative Director: Vimoha Bagla

Senior Creative Director: Rashi Gupta

Business Director:Vijayta Bisht

Account Manager: Sonakshi Goel