Jeep India welcomes Hrithik Roshan to Jeep family

Delhi: Jeep India has welcomed actor Hrithik Roshan, to the Jeep family as its newest customer and a brand partner.

"It is an absolute pleasure to introduce the superstar to the Jeep life and its vibrant community," said Kumar Priyesh, Brand Director, Jeep India. "As a Premium Lifestyle SUV brand that's all about embracing the unknown and pushing boundaries, we're honored to have him join our community of Jeep enthusiasts. His sense of adventure and his dedication to his craft align perfectly with our values. We're excited to have him join us on our journey and explore new horizons together."

The new video showcases the new Jeep Wrangler and his enthusiasm for the brand.