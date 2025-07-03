JBL’s ‘First Doesn’t Follow’ campaign listens to those who don’t fit the mould

New Delhi: JBL has launched a new brand campaign titled ‘First Doesn’t Follow’. The campaign focuses on people who break convention and set their own trends, a message the audio brand has chosen to spotlight through its latest product line and storytelling.

The digital-first campaign, developed by Havas Creative India and Havas Media India, features two products: the JBL Live Beam 3 and the forthcoming JBL Tour Pro 3. Both include what the brand refers to as a Smart Charging Case™, a design that incorporates a touchscreen for app-free control of music, calls, and notifications.

These products also include True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0 and JBL’s Signature Sound, alongside Smart Ambient technology features that support the broader theme of adaptive, personalised audio experiences.

Speaking about the campaign, Yogesh Nambiar, Director, Integrated Marketing, HARMAN India, said, “At JBL, we’re always asking: What will our next innovation unlock? That spirit of curiosity led us to create the Smart Charging Case, a leap forward in seamless, intelligent audio experiences. As a brand that lives and breathes sound, we connect deeply with those who value authenticity and innovation above all else. This campaign is a salute to the trailblazers, the ones who carve their own path, refuse to blend in, and redefine what it means to lead. Here’s to the firsts. To those who never follow. Only lead.”

Anupama Ramaswamy, Joint MD & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Creative India, added, “In a world wired for conformity, true leadership lies in the courage to diverge. Being first isn’t simply about being ahead of the curve, it’s about redefining it. It’s about setting new benchmarks, not chasing old ones. ‘First Doesn’t Follow’ is more than a campaign, it’s a call to those who move on instinct, question accepted norms, and shape culture rather than inherit it.”

Commenting on the media strategy, Uday Mohan, Chief Operating Officer, Havas Media India & Havas Play, said,“At Havas Media India, we believe powerful stories deserve powerful platforms. With ‘First Doesn’t Follow,’ JBL is inspiring audiences who think independently and live authentically, and we’re amplifying that narrative through a clutter-breaking print strategy that cuts through the noise. This campaign is a bold statement, and our print integration will ensure it reaches trendsetters where their attention truly matters.”

Watch the campaign film: