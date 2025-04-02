Javed Akhtar lends his voice to Traya’s ad film, advocating science-backed hair regrowth

New Delhi: Traya, a health-tech brand, has unveiled its latest brand film, ‘Umeed Nahi Yakeen Karo!’.

The brand film includes a voiceover by lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar.

The campaign captures the journey of men facing hair loss. The film depicts struggles like trying home remedies (ghar ke nuskhe) and falling for marketing gimmicks online that promise quick fixes but fail to deliver.

The film shows Traya shifting the narrative from hope to belief. The brand aims to reaffirm that it’s not just about hoping to regain hair; it’s about having yakeen (unwavering trust) in science-backed solutions.

Towards the end, the film highlights the brand’s recent clinical study, which claims that Traya’s customised regimen is three times more effective than using 5% Minoxidil alone.

"Hair loss affects more than just appearance—it impacts one’s sense of identity and self-worth. With our Umeed Nahi Yakeen Karo! campaign, we want to shift the conversation from doubt to faith, encouraging people to believe in genuine solutions," said Saloni Anand, Co-Founder, Traya.

"We chose Javed Akhtar’s iconic voice for the deep emotional connection he brings. His words create a sense of authenticity that reflects our commitment to making hair regrowth journeys relatable. This campaign is about breaking free from false promises and inspiring consumers to embrace a solution backed by science. While helping people regrow their hair, at Traya, we’re also helping them reclaim their self-belief," she added.

The campaign film has been released across digital platforms with a primary focus on YouTube, followed by social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

Beyond social media platforms, the film will be further promoted by the brand via internal communications, emailers, and WhatsApp marketing.

Watch the video: