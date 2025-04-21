Jasprit Bumrah introduces maidaan ka game changer, L&T business loan

New Delhi: L&T Finance (LTF) has introduced its latest TVC for business loan with the tagline, ‘Aapke Business Ka Game Changer’ featuring Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah.

The TVC highlights LTF’s business loan features such as a fully digitised process, quick loan disbursal, and App-based withdrawal facility.

Sudipta Roy, MD and CEO, LTF, said, “We are delighted to launch our new TV commercial for business loan with Bumrah. In today's rapidly evolving economic landscape, the ability to secure agile and dependable financing is no longer a luxury but a fundamental necessity for businesses to not only survive but to truly flourish. Recognising this critical need, LTF is dedicated to serving as a powerful catalyst for entrepreneurial growth through its innovative and tech-enabled financial solutions. We deeply understand the multifaceted challenges that entrepreneurs encounter, from navigating fluctuating market conditions to managing operational cash flow. Our commitment extends beyond simply providing funds as we aim to be a strategic partner in our customers' success.”

Kavita Jagtiani, CMO, LTF, said, “Our brand ambassador Bumrah is renowned for his precision, consistency, and ability to deliver under pressure. He embodies the qualities of a ‘Game Changer’. Our TV commercial strategically leverages his image to effectively communicate the reliability and high-performance nature of our business loan offerings to a vast audience.”

The TV commercial will be streamed on select business news channels. Along with the TVC, the campaign will also be launched outdoors with hoardings, airport branding in Mumbai and Delhi, ads in in-flight magazines and a digital launch with Bumrah.

In addition, the company is also conducting initiatives like influencer marketing, a microsite, and social media promotions. An integrated marketing campaign will also be launched across cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Jaipur.

Watch the TVC: